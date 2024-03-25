Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 764 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.54. The stock had a trading volume of 747,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,094. The stock has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.