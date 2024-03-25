Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 764 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.54. The stock had a trading volume of 747,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,094. The stock has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
