Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 2,083 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $46,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 652,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after buying an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after buying an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.86. The company had a trading volume of 51,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,241. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

