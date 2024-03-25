Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,185 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $28,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,888,000 after buying an additional 1,363,689 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,401,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,444,000 after purchasing an additional 58,593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,693,000 after acquiring an additional 552,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOX stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $131.03. The company had a trading volume of 59,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,418. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.38 and a 200-day moving average of $116.21. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $132.47.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

