Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $621,000 Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,818. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

