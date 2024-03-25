Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

Shares of NYSE:COF remained flat at $141.16 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,890. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.37. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $143.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

