Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys 3,305 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.07. 1,843,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.51.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

