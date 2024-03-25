Ark (ARK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $35.62 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001603 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $204.52 million and $35.62 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,734,390 coins and its circulating supply is 179,735,174 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

