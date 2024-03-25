Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Holdings Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 294.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,568 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.24% of Arista Networks worth $175,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $308,885,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,815 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1,424.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,205,000 after purchasing an additional 817,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $305.50. 2,001,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,782. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $6,070,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,674,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,973,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $6,070,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,674,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,973,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,084 shares of company stock valued at $66,443,191 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.