Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Declares $0.04 Interim Dividend

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Arena REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64.

Arena REIT Company Profile

Arena REIT is an ASX200 listed property group that develops, owns and manages social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

