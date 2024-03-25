ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.13

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.13 and last traded at C$23.77, with a volume of 653034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.02.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARC Resources

ARC Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.47.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.1692732 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.