Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $18.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

APLE stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

