Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Annovis Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ANVS opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Annovis Bio has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $23.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annovis Bio by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 78,824 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the third quarter worth $2,847,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth $1,495,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Annovis Bio by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Annovis Bio by 18.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

