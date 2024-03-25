Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0476 on Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $475.89 million and approximately $36.33 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00007814 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00025768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00015614 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,109.25 or 0.99842955 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012302 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.77 or 0.00150627 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04557028 USD and is up 6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 285 active market(s) with $25,856,612.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

