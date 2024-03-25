ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.81

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.81 and last traded at $69.15, with a volume of 22598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANIP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.63.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,897,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155,155.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $510,437.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,712 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,897,786.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155,155.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,536 shares of company stock worth $7,943,477 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 525,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 109,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

