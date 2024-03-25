Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Shares of TSE:AND traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,007. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$36.76 and a 1 year high of C$53.00. The company has a market cap of C$841.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AND. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.64.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
