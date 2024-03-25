Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 25th (AAPL, AES, APH, BA, BE, LCID, LNZA, MTDR, ORLY, PEG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 25th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $125.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $268.00 to $257.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $270.00 target price on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $161.00 to $216.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $176.00 to $184.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $285.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

