Analysts Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Target Price at $155.83

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.08.
Several analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Valero Energy Stock Performance
VLO opened at $169.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.45 and a 200-day moving average of $135.12. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $171.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Valero Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Valero Energy
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.