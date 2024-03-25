Analysts Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Target Price at $155.83

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO opened at $169.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.45 and a 200-day moving average of $135.12. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $171.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.