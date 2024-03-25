Analysts Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Price Target at $366.76

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $366.76.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

NYSE:HD opened at $390.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.43. The company has a market cap of $386.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 96.3% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 72,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

