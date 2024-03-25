Analysts Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Target Price at $1.80

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 415,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 63,365 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 69,609 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAH stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.03.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

