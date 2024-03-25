Analysts Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Target Price at $1.80

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.80.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AVAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance
AVAH stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.03.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
