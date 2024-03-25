Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.34

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 115942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $824.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 929,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 424,257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 663,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 99,541 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

