Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AP opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AP. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

