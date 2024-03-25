Ameris Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Shares of ABCB stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $47.33. 8,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $262.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABCB. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $355,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

