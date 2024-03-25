American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

American Vanguard has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. American Vanguard has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 0.98. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 477.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 345.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVD shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

