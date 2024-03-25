American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
American Vanguard has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. American Vanguard has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
American Vanguard Stock Performance
Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 0.98. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Institutional Trading of American Vanguard
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVD shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Vanguard
About American Vanguard
American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Vanguard
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 4 Overbought Household Names, Time for a Pullback?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks Bought By Members of Congress In the First Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.