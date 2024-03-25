American Healthcare REIT, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AHR)

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
AHR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 570,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,281. American Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $14.58.
In other news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff purchased 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
