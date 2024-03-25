American Healthcare REIT, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AHR)

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

AHR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 570,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,281. American Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff purchased 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AHR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

View Our Latest Report on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.