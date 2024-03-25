American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.82.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

