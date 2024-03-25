Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) & Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Financial Comparison

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Diamondback Energy and Alvopetro Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 1 3 13 1 2.78 Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus target price of $187.78, suggesting a potential downside of 3.56%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $8.34 billion 4.17 $3.14 billion $17.34 11.23 Alvopetro Energy $59.69 million 1.82 $31.73 million $0.76 3.91

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Alvopetro Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Alvopetro Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 37.36% 19.56% 11.63% Alvopetro Energy 47.79% 41.94% 33.28%

Volatility & Risk

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.9%. Diamondback Energy pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alvopetro Energy pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Diamondback Energy has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Alvopetro Energy on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. The company also owns and operates midstream infrastructure assets, in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

