Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 82.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANRO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Alto Neuroscience Trading Up 10.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANRO stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 102,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,738. Alto Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

In related news, major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,707,757 shares in the company, valued at $59,324,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Articles

