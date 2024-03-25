Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Walter Public Investments Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.7% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,252,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,610,390. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.27 and its 200 day moving average is $139.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.28 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

