Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $12.72 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,706,000 after buying an additional 225,976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 20.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 117,596 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 123,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLO stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

