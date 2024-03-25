Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $12.72 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
ALLO stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.81.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
