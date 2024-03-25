Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 1-Year High at $276.10

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 276.10 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 352 ($4.48), with a volume of 1021898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.99 ($4.52).

Allianz Technology Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 334.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 295.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Allianz Technology Trust

In other news, insider Neeta Patel acquired 5,137 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £15,513.74 ($19,750.15). In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £16,100 ($20,496.50). Also, insider Neeta Patel bought 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £15,513.74 ($19,750.15). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,486 shares of company stock worth $4,156,027. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.