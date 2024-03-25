Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alight from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Alight Stock Down 3.8 %

ALIT stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alight

In related news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,336 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,359 in the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alight

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,198,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,247,000 after purchasing an additional 547,614 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alight by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 27,767,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alight by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,880,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,449 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alight by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 22,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alight by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 18,202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

