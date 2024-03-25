Alico, Inc. (ALCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 11th

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Alico has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years. Alico has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alico to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.91. 2,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,582. Alico has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $220.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($2.06). The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Alico had a net margin of 110.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alico will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Alico by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alico by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alico in the first quarter worth about $518,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alico by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alico by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

