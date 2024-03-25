Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 0.7%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.62 and last traded at $71.65. Approximately 4,100,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 19,365,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.13.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

