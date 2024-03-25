Algorand (ALGO) 1-Day Volume Tops $66.96 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $66.96 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00085724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00025854 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00017592 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,073,981,773 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

