Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Sells 250,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,179,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 4.4% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.46% of Texas Instruments worth $712,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.70. The company had a trading volume of 743,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,672. The company has a market capitalization of $156.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.71.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

