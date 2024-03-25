Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Makes New $92.34 Million Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.88. 1,973,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

