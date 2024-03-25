Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Grows Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 420.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631,172 shares during the quarter. IDEX makes up 1.1% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned approximately 1.03% of IDEX worth $169,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after acquiring an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,667,000 after acquiring an additional 280,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 433,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,159,000 after purchasing an additional 146,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

IDEX Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:IEX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.08. 46,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,606. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.45. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

