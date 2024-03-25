Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Acquires 775,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 193.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.5% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $233,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.4 %

ADI stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.78. 466,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,187. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,502. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

