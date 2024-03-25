Ajax Resources (LON:AJAX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.00

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 150795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).
Ajax Resources Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.46. The company has a market cap of £1.40 million and a PE ratio of -187.50.
About Ajax Resources
Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
