Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,205,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
