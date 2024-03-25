Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

About Airgain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Airgain by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 2,350.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 364,320 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 33,103 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

