ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.11

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.11 and last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 6227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.01.
ageas SA/NV Trading Up 2.4 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07.
ageas SA/NV Company Profile
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ageas SA/NV
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.