ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.11

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.11 and last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 6227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.01.

ageas SA/NV Trading Up 2.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.