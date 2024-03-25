AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 99.9% annually over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

MITT stock remained flat at $6.12 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 127,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,921. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $180.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MITT shares. UBS Group started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Durkin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,731.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. 27.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

