AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on April 15th

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

AFC Gamma has a payout ratio of 92.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect AFC Gamma to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 101,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,320,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 110,755 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after buying an additional 27,464 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in AFC Gamma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 566,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 40,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in AFC Gamma by 13.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 344,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

