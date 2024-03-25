Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 million-$7.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.3 million. Aehr Test Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.480- EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AEHR

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 22.4 %

NASDAQ:AEHR traded down $3.29 on Monday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,370,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,823. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $328.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,738 shares of company stock worth $151,723. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.