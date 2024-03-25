Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 16,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 34,018 shares.The stock last traded at $22.85 and had previously closed at $22.70.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adams Natural Resources Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

In other news, VP Gregory W. Buckley bought 3,350 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,188. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 125.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,634,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,789,000 after buying an additional 909,398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 701,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,844 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 556,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 270,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

