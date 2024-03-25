Adam Selipsky Sells 500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.71. 29,786,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,831,043. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.72 and a 200 day moving average of $150.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.29 and a 52-week high of $181.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,311,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,230,000 after acquiring an additional 605,171 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $5,035,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

