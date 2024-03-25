Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $360.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $400.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $387.00.

Get Accenture alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Stock Down 2.2 %

Accenture stock opened at $337.50 on Thursday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $259.30 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.25. The company has a market capitalization of $211.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,083,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,732,950,000 after buying an additional 649,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,485,000 after acquiring an additional 565,505 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Accenture by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,856,000 after purchasing an additional 720,647 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.