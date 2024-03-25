Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.38.

ASO stock opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

