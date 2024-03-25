Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASO. TD Cowen cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.38.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.