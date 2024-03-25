ABCMETA Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $464,581.85 and approximately $14.22 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00007630 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00015550 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,901.71 or 0.99375381 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012101 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00154621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000046 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.